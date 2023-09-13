Minecraft Live 2023 has been confirmed for October and Mojang developers are already promising details on update 1.21. This year’s edition of Minecraft Live will air on Sunday October 15th at 7pm Italian time both on the official Minecraft website and on the YouTube channel.

“We look forward to sharing updates to the Minecraft franchise, including Minecraft update 1.21the winner of the 2023 mob vote, in-depth interviews with the team, and more,” the developers say in a press release.

Minecraft 1.21 will be next major update of the game and, based on previous updates, will likely contain a number of new mobs, items and other features, including a new biome. It’s likely that we won’t see every single detail of the update during the Minecraft livestream, but we should receive at least some information on what’s coming.