Minecraft Live 2023 has been confirmed for October and Mojang developers are already promising details on update 1.21. This year’s edition of Minecraft Live will air on Sunday October 15th at 7pm Italian time both on the official Minecraft website and on the YouTube channel.
“We look forward to sharing updates to the Minecraft franchise, including Minecraft update 1.21the winner of the 2023 mob vote, in-depth interviews with the team, and more,” the developers say in a press release.
Minecraft 1.21 will be next major update of the game and, based on previous updates, will likely contain a number of new mobs, items and other features, including a new biome. It’s likely that we won’t see every single detail of the update during the Minecraft livestream, but we should receive at least some information on what’s coming.
Voting for a new Minecraft mob
Additionally, Mojang has confirmed that a new vote for a new Minecraft mob.
Like last year, mob voting 2023 will take place on Minecraft.net, the Minecraft Launcher, or a special server for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition. Voting mobs will be announced in the weeks leading up to Minecraft Live, and voting will take place within 48 hours of the event.
In the past, Minecraft mob votes have seen developers present three different prototype creatures that could be added to the game, and the votes have often been contentious. The realization that losing prototypes may never be revisited by developers made previous elections a hotbed of war between fandomsand the now annual repetition is starting to irritate longtime players.
