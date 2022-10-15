Minecraft Live 2022the new special event entirely dedicated to Minecraft and its community, will be held today, October 15, 2022 at 18:00 Italian: on that occasion many will be unveiled Announcements coming soon for the Mojang game, including the new mob which will be added as the winner of the popular vote, still active for a few hours.

You therefore have until 18:00 today to vote for your favorite mob among the three available choices: Tuff Golem, Rascal and Sniffer, which you can get to know better at this address. The first is a new golem that, when animated, collects any object and takes it with it, ready to return it when it becomes a statue again.

Minecraft Live, an image

The Rascal is a creature that lives in caves and loves to play hide and seek: if the same Rascal is found three times, he rewards us with an item. Finally, the Sniffer is a creature that was formerly part of the Overworld ecosystem: it is found in the form of an egg and must be healed to bring it to birth, after which it will be able to find special seeds.

In addition to voting on mobs, which you can do a this address or even directly in the launcher, at Minecraft Live 2022 many interesting news are also expected on the Mojang game and its spin-offs, including updates and new content coming soon that could involve Minecraft, Minecraft Dungeons, and even the new Minecraft Legends. The appointment is therefore for today, October 15, at 18:00. The event will be broadcast live at this address or in the embed video above.