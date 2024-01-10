Blackbird Interactive and Mojang have announced that Minecraft Legends will no longer receive updates. The game will remain available in all its features, but players no longer have to expect new content.

Via the official Minecraft website, Mojang wrote: “Since launch, we have worked hard together with Blackbird Interactive to make improvements and new features to Minecraft Legends based on your feedback. With Minecraft Legends we took a completely new approach to gameplay, so much so that we had to invent a new genre (more or not): action strategy. Our community has always helped us shape our games and this is something we really appreciate, especially when releasing a completely new game.”

He also states: “We have listened to community feedback and implemented a number of changes and adjustments to improve the game. Once completed, now we will take a step back in development. While we won't be releasing new content (i.e., updates, Lost Legends, or Marketplace DLC) for Minecraft Legends, the fun doesn't stop there. We will continue to enjoy the game together with our community.”

“Of course we will continue to offer technical support to the players and we will not remove any features or feature from the game. PvP and co-op will also remain fully functional, so you can continue to play alone or fight with (or against) friends.”