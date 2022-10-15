The new trailer cinematographic of Minecraft Legends announces the exit period of the game, which will be available in spring 2023 on all platforms and from day one also on Xbox Game Pass.

Among the most viewed games at the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase, Minecraft Legends will offer an interesting strategic action experience set in the famous voxel world created by Mojang, which millions of users have come to love over the years.

The Overland is threatened by the advance of the evil Piglins, and so in Minecraft Legends our goal will be to lead teams of fighters through tactical battles to defend the territory and eliminate enemies.

“Discover the history of Minecraft Legends and explore its new yet familiar world as you immerse yourself in the Minecraft universe in a new and exciting way with this groundbreaking action-strategy game,” reads the synopsis.

“Explore a beautiful land, both familiar and mysterious, full of life forms, lush biomes and abundant resources that will help build the defenses needed to repel the Piglin invasion.”

“Push unexpected friends to form valuable alliances and lead them in strategic battles to protect their home. Fight the Piglins before Nether corruption devours the Overworld!”

“Challenge your friends, or team up with them, in exciting battles to defend your village and lead allies to victory over their opponents.”