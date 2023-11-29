Mojang has announced what looks like the biggest update released so far for Minecraft Legendswhich will be distributed for free in the next period, without yet a precise indication of the launch timing but with many new features expected.
Among these, in evidence is the arrival of the witch: the Witch they can be valuable units if they present themselves as our allies, capable of throwing poisonous potions at enemies and causing serious damage. However, in order to have them at our side we must first help them get rid of the piglins that attack their homes.
Connected to the witch, the Cauldron, or the classic cauldron, is a structure which, once built, allows you to strengthen allies within a certain radius of action, increasing the damage inflicted by them.
New friends and new enemies
Among the new friends arriving there is also the Fearless Frogor the courageous frog, which represents a new mount available, capable of transporting the character rather quickly thanks to its powerful legs, but still being careful of any damage from falling.
Among the new enemies, the Clanger is a strange tall and thin piglin, who has the characteristic of continuously playing the cymbals, creating considerable chaos on the battlefield, while the Air Chopper is a sort of flying piglin unit capable of spreading spores in a particularly effective way .
In addition to these new contents, the update also brings with it numerous corrections and various adjustments, as well as new options added. Find all the information in official notes of the Minecraft Legends patch.
Last April, the game had surpassed 3 million players across various platforms.
#Minecraft #Legends #biggest #free #update #coming #lots #features