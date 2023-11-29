Mojang has announced what looks like the biggest update released so far for Minecraft Legendswhich will be distributed for free in the next period, without yet a precise indication of the launch timing but with many new features expected.

Among these, in evidence is the arrival of the witch: the Witch they can be valuable units if they present themselves as our allies, capable of throwing poisonous potions at enemies and causing serious damage. However, in order to have them at our side we must first help them get rid of the piglins that attack their homes.

Connected to the witch, the Cauldron, or the classic cauldron, is a structure which, once built, allows you to strengthen allies within a certain radius of action, increasing the damage inflicted by them.