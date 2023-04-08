













Minecraft Legends – Strategy and lots of fun

During a special presentation it was possible to appreciate a little more closely Minecraft Legends and what we saw was something that we could consider special with characters full of personality that could have come from the creative mind of a fan of this game of Mojang.

On paper, we have an open world, just like in the original game, however, the narrative is very clear in its objective. Contrary to what you would always do, this experience is more guided and teaches you to do very particular things such as collecting resources or following a mission.

This last section is very important since you must get all kinds of materials, not only those that you can use to build, but also to activate some abilities such as running faster.

An adventure that respects Minecraft

In Minecraft Legends you make your character who will have all kinds of adventures. He has his weapons, companions and even a horse – as a mount – which can have various skins. In what we saw it was possible to appreciate how you defend all kinds of villages in which you have to save the villagers. You will have resources, allies and others to face this challenge.

To that we must add that it is not only about rescuing the villagers from the bad guys, you must also help the destroyed village to produce again and function in such a way that its inhabitants can continue with their lives. It all has a very basic and simple fantastic look that players will be able to wear with no problem.

Source: Mojang

One detail that we must not lose sight of is that this game respects the theme of construction a lot. It should be noted that it does not work or is executed in the same way as in the original installment, it is rather to perform very specific actions such as placing a bridge to reach a certain point that you must defend or conquer. That is why it is very important to pay attention to the issue of materials and the manufacture of elements.

The way you attack certain points feels very similar to what you see during a game of Age of Empires when you send your – let’s call them minions – to attack a barricade and they continue to do their job while your character performs much more active actions. It is a kind of combination of action with strategy that makes the game interesting and attractive. In this huge world that Minecraft Legends offers you can place certain hubs that will help you obtain certain materials that will help build other objects.

Epic animations for a fun narrative adventure

Minecraft Legends It is not only the respect behind the use of resources to build, quite the contrary, it has interesting narrative sections that work to shape the adventure you face, yes, without losing all the grace and joke behind everything that is Minecraft.

In addition to building hubs, you can also build bases which will help you in various ways, one of which is to restart the adventure from the point where you left off in case you are eliminated. It’s worth noting that the game will always point you to what you need to continue. So you don’t get lost.

Source: Mojang

The battles look very entertaining and also certainly passive. You can focus on getting materials and building or be part of the offense and help your minions. The results of the battles are very special and you will see that it will be well worth the effort.

It’s great and colorful the way certain adventures culminate, especially when the villain in turn is so transcendent. It is worth emphasizing that what we saw is just something very small. The map expands and as time goes by you realize that it will be a long experience indeed.

Minecraft Legends and its PVP will be something that many will enjoy

Another important section in Minecraft Legends It is related to its PVP mode in which users will face each other in a much smaller world that is generated procedurally. In what we saw it was possible to appreciate a combat between two teams of four players.

What they will have to do is enter the world and start collecting resources, improving structures and more. You have to explore, check the terrain and of course defend your base. You can build towers, gates, walls and so on. While fighting piglins you get prismarine, which is a necessary resource to upgrade your buildings.

Source: Mojang

The next step will be to improve your base with hubs for better materials and a much deeper construction. The goal is, ultimately, to make your offense and defense much stronger and you can defeat your opponents. If we add to this three other players on your team, the experience will be much more strategic and entertaining.

Finally, Minecraft Legends is that game that you saw for the first time in a trailer in 2022: it looks like a kind of Age of Empires, but with that experience that only Mojang’s game can have, and that’s what makes this experience really attractive. . Do not forget that this title will go on sale on April 18 and will be available on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC. Does the idea excite you? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news at Google news.