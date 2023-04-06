since it was shown Minecraft Legends for the first time, it has become clear that it is a strategy game with its identity but that it is also strongly inspired by others of the genre or at least that is what those who are interested in trying the video game perceive. And now we know that one of those franchises is from Nintendoit may sound strange but it is what someone from Mojang has commented.

In our preview we had the opportunity to interview Nathan Rose, production manager at this studio, and we just asked him if they had any kind of influence when creating the title, sensing that it could be about Age of Empires Or until starcraft. To our surprise, one of the names that sounded the most in the question session was Pikmineven a little Mario + Rabbids.

Here what he told us:

Of course, Age of Empires and Starcraft, but there are also games like Pikmin or even Mario + Rabbids, you know, there are a lot of Switch games like this. Well, they have that style that we were looking for, there is another one that we were talking about recently, but yes, one of them is precisely Pikmin.

In our coverage of the game we also have a gameplay, and right there you can see that our minions have a behavior similar to the little beings in the saga of Nintendo, only here they are more dedicated to destroying bases and defeating enemies. The part of taking supplies from one place to another is missing, but honestly you feel that influence of handling different characters, all with different effects.

Remember that Minecraft Legends the April 18th for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC. It also reaches game pass on day one

Via: Atomix

Editor’s note: When I tried the demo I did have those Pikmin vibes and my intuition was right when I asked Nathan if they had this saga in mind. This makes my desire to play it increase, since I don’t like vanilla Minecraft very much, but Legends did get my attention