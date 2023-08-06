Minecraft fans and RTS players now have the opportunity to purchase a copy of Minecraft Legends – Deluxe Edition for PS5 on offer on Amazon Italy. The reported discount is €10 or 20%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for Minecraft Legends Deluxe Edition is €49.99. The current price is the lowest ever offered on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Minecraft Legends is a time strategy game set in the world of Minecraft. We will be able to play in single player or with friends, collecting resources, creating units, structures and leading the attack on the opponents’ settlements. The Deluxe Edition includes the base game and the Deluxe Skin Pack, with six additional in-game skins: one hero, four mounts, and an additional mount skin as it becomes available.