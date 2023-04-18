As expected, a few minutes ago Mojang launched Minecraft Legendswhich is from now available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch. The game is also accessible immediately from the Game Pass subscription, like all the games developed by Xbox Game Studios.

To everyone’s delight, the classic was also released launch trailershowing the final version of the game:

If you want more details, read our Minecraft Legends review.

Below you will find the official description:

“Discover the mysteries

Discover the story of Minecraft Legends and explore its new yet familiar world, as you immerse yourself in the Minecraft universe in an exciting new way with this innovative action-strategy game.

Dynamic world

Explore a beautiful land that is both familiar and mysterious, filled with life forms, lush biomes, and abundant resources that will build the defenses needed to repel the Piglin invasion.

Epic battles

Inspire unexpected friends to form valuable alliances and lead them into strategic battles to protect their home. Fight the Piglins before the corruption of the Nether eats the Overworld!

GvG

Challenge or team up with your friends in thrilling battles to defend your village and lead your allies to victory over your opponents.”