Minecraft Legends ended up under the magnifying glass of ElAnalistaDeBits, who created a comparison videos where versions are stacked side by side Xbox Series X|S And Xbox One of the new title signed by Mojang.

Welcomed with excellent marks by the international press, Minecraft Legends expands the voxel universe of Microsoft intellectual property by catapulting us into a fascinating strategic experience, rather rich on a visual level.

It is probably for this reason that the game runs at True 4K and stable 60fps on Xbox Series X onlydropping to an inconsistent 1440p and 60fps on Xbox Series S, an inconsistent 4K and 60fps on Xbox One X, and finally 1080p and around 40fps on Xbox One.

THE uploads they obviously reward the Microsoft consoles equipped with an SSD, much faster but also efficient in representing the visual distance and the effects of the game, as expected. In any case, the inevitable updates could smooth out some edges.

