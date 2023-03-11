Minecraft Legends has a rather particular appearance, although it clearly recalls the style of Minecraft, and the elaboration of the style adopted for this strategic digression is placed at the center of this new one video on the game, in which the developers of Blackbird Interactive explain how they arrived at this type of representation.

Julia Bocharova’s senior artist, lead artist Lisha Leston and lead animator Addy Bhandari therefore explain, in this interesting video diary, how the team arrived at the particular style adopted in Minecraft Legends, obviously in agreement with Mojang’s graphics.

The idea was to create an overworld similar to the original one but also particular, in some way.

The result is clearly visible in the video: Minecraft Legends is clearly based on the imagery of Minecraft in terms of mobs, duos and characteristics of the game world, as well as being obviously composed of blocks, but the overall result is quite different.

In this way, theoverworld appears more lively of the classic one, thanks to different color choices and slightly different textures, resulting in a different rendering but also close to the original Minecraft. Recently, we saw release date and cross-platform multiplayer showcased in video for the new game from Xbox Game Studios, coming on April 18, 2023.