Mojang has pointed players to Minecraft – possessing a “legacy accounts” – who will no longer be able to access it between four months unless they upgrade to the Microsoft account version of the game. The account migration process started in 2021.

Currently, Minecraft players with a Java Edition version can still access the game, but after four months it will no longer be possible to do so. This means losing access to the game completely, forever. Switching to the Microsoft account version is of course free.

“Since 2021, millions of Java Edition players have switched from their old accounts to Microsoft ones,” he says Mojang. “However, the switch was not to last and the migration period is nearing its end. Unmigrated Mojang accounts will not be able to log into Minecraft.net or the Minecraft Launcher to migrate. We are doing this to ensure that everyone is playing using accounts with increased security and player protection”.

The due date for the account migration is exactly September 19, at 17:00 Italian time. Mojang also warns that starting September 5th, two weeks before the migration deadline, the studio support team will no longer be able to assist with migration related issues. Our advice is therefore to do it as soon as possible, so as to have time to resolve potential problems.

