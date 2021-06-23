Players will be able to travel to some of the most iconic locations in SEGA’s Blue Hedgehog games.

On this day 30 years ago it was launched for SEGA Megadrive in Japan Sonic the hedgehog, the first adventure of one of the most iconic characters in the industry that would be followed by many more games, animated series and even a live action film released in 2020. From Mojang they want to join the Japanese company in their celebration with new downloadable content for Minecraft.

With its landing, Minecraft players in its different editions can quench their thirst for speed with the Sonic’s most famous locations, like Green Hills or the Chemical Plant, at the same time that they gather all the possible rings, overcome obstacles, defeat all the bosses and gain momentum while they run to obtain the maximum score, as sold by those responsible for the video game.

Likewise, players will have the opportunity to Get a free Sonic the Hedgehog item from the Character Creator and celebrate Sonic’s 30th Anniversary by participating in an event with a special server organized by The Hive as of June 28. It will last two weeks and will include various minigames and other surprises. If you want to know more, you can consult the release from the Minecraft blog, or take a look at the trailer that accompanies the news as well as several images.

Upcoming Sonic games

SEGA’s action and platform series is also current and a few weeks ago it confirmed the launch of a new video game as influential as Sonic Adventure. It will arrive in 2022, but this same course we will be able to enjoy the remastering of one of the most acclaimed installments in recent years of the franchise. We talk about Sonic Colors: Ultimate for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch.

As for Minecraft, the video game is more alive than ever with about 140 million players a month, a fact that does not excite its creator, Notch, who in a recent statement said on Twitter that he saw the production a little dead.

