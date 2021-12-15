The game Minecraft, by Mojang Studios, reached the mark of 1 trillion views on Youtube this Wednesday (15). To celebrate the unprecedented feat for a game, the platform created a video with iconic components of the game.

The expressive mark of 1 trillion views, a thousand times greater than the number of inhabitants on Earth (approximately 8 billion, according to the World Bank), was reached with the sum of views of all the contents of the Minecraft channel, on YouTube.



According to Youtube, there are 35 thousand content creators that make up the channel in 150 countries, an effort that reaches around 140 million players per month.

The “Minecraft phenomenon”, as the platform itself referred to the game, gained an animation to celebrate the brand, with the right to a parody of the song “We Built This City”, a classic by the band Starship.

Check out the video:

