Minecraft has been updated with theupdate preview 1.20.60.23therefore not yet official for all users and dedicated above all to the Armadillo as a new mob, but within the update there is another feature hidden that may be even more interesting: the graphic update in 4K for Xbox Series.

Strangely, despite the good work done by Microsoft in technical updates to its flagship first party games, Minecraft does not yet have a native “next gen” version either on Xbox Series X|S or on PS5.

It is therefore rather strange that the graphics upgrade has been practically hidden within an update that is communicated as mainly dedicated toArmadillowhich is a great addition to the game as the new winning mob in the recent community poll, but not enough to completely overshadow this other little detail.