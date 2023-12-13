Minecraft has been updated with theupdate preview 1.20.60.23therefore not yet official for all users and dedicated above all to the Armadillo as a new mob, but within the update there is another feature hidden that may be even more interesting: the graphic update in 4K for Xbox Series.
Strangely, despite the good work done by Microsoft in technical updates to its flagship first party games, Minecraft does not yet have a native “next gen” version either on Xbox Series X|S or on PS5.
It is therefore rather strange that the graphics upgrade has been practically hidden within an update that is communicated as mainly dedicated toArmadillowhich is a great addition to the game as the new winning mob in the recent community poll, but not enough to completely overshadow this other little detail.
A step towards Minecraft next gen?
This is not yet a particularly elaborate graphics upgrade: in this case the game comes with an increase in resolution to 4K, apparently on both Xbox Series X and Series S, while the general graphics system is practically unchanged.
We are therefore not faced with revolutions such as the introduction of full ray tracing which we had only glimpsed at the time of the launch of the new consoles as a possible future for Mojang gaming, but it is already a start in the right direction.
The Preview 1.20.60.23 update also introduces several features that will then be implemented in the big Update 1.21 which will arrive in the near future, with corrections, improvements and new content.
In all this we also find an “Adding 4K resolution for Xbox Series consoles”, thrown in among many other new features that you can find summarized in the official patch notes at this address.
