If at the end of 2021 you still do not know the existence of Minecraft, is that you are doing something wrong. The game of Mojang It has long been one of the most popular worldwide, expanding year after year and having already become an event in the video game and entertainment industry.

But, if we had any doubts about its impact, this week is clear. And it is that Minecraft has exceeded the billion views on YouTube. We are talking about 1,000,000,000,000 visits related to videos of the game published on the portal, since it came into our lives a decade ago.

He has celebrated it with a special websiteThe platform itself wanted to celebrate this milestone with a video that you can see at the top of the news, in addition to a web for the occasion where we can not only see what the content creators have contributed, but also calculate our contribution. We are allowed to filter by location and even by the type of content of the videos.

In addition, they leave us other curious data. If each visit were a Minecraft block, you could build a tower that would cover the distance from the earth to the sun. Or another example: if each viewing lasted just one second, it would take us more than 30,000 years to complete them all.

Minecraft is leaving an indelible mark on today’s culture. Day by day it continues to surprise us with unusual creations of its users, capable of achieving almost anything in the game, but it goes much further. Its impact on society is palpable, even serving as a tool for important projects that concern us all.