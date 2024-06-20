Minecraft is finally arriving in native version on PS5, of which the first official image has been shown by Mojang.

After years of waiting, rumors and speculation, it seems it’s finally here PS5 version of Minecraft is comingwhich Mojang showed the first official image and confirmed its existence, also explaining how to access it in advance. We are talking about a native version of the game. Until now, PS5 owners had had to settle for playing in backwards compatibility with the PS4 version.

And the Xbox Series X/S version? The good news doesn’t end there, because those who own the PS4 version can access the preview of the PS5 version to help test it before launch. Let’s now see the first image, which shows a typical landscape of the very cube game. The first image of the PS5 version of Minecraft with mountains and a river Having said that, it has been specified that the PS5 version will have no special or exclusive features. It will therefore be in line with the others, as per Mojang’s philosophy for all versions of the game. Obviously it will take advantage of the more powerful hardware. Paradoxically it seems that the PS5 version could be released before the Xbox Series X/S, if there is no simultaneous launch. Yes, although Mojang has been an Xbox Game Studios for years now, Microsoft’s flagship console does not yet have a native version of the game, even if it manages to run the Xbox One version in 4K and 60FPS without major problems, also allowing to increase the render distance. For those wondering, the PS5 version of Minecraft It doesn’t have an official release date yet (it will depend on the progress of the test phase). It was also explained that it will only be playable in cross play with the PS4 version, at least during the test. Finally, the test version does not have access to the game store, so you have to wait for mods and add-ons like the one for Tetris.

