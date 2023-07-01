Years go by, but Minecraft is still one of the most popular games on the market and therefore represents a great source of income for Microsoft, which acquired Mojang and IP rights in 2014. According to reports during the trial between the Redmon giant and the FTC of this week, currently the game generates higher revenues on Nintendo Switch compared to platforms PlayStations and Xboxes.

Microsoft CFO Tim Stuart has in fact revealed that Minecraft on Switch records about double the revenues compared to the PlayStation consoles and about four times that of Xbox ones. In practice, not even by combining the revenues on the PlayStation and Xbox platforms could those made on the laptop of the Kyoto house be reached. No precise estimates regarding the PC, which however represents a “very large” share of the total.