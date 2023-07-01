Years go by, but Minecraft is still one of the most popular games on the market and therefore represents a great source of income for Microsoft, which acquired Mojang and IP rights in 2014. According to reports during the trial between the Redmon giant and the FTC of this week, currently the game generates higher revenues on Nintendo Switch compared to platforms PlayStations and Xboxes.
Microsoft CFO Tim Stuart has in fact revealed that Minecraft on Switch records about double the revenues compared to the PlayStation consoles and about four times that of Xbox ones. In practice, not even by combining the revenues on the PlayStation and Xbox platforms could those made on the laptop of the Kyoto house be reached. No precise estimates regarding the PC, which however represents a “very large” share of the total.
Minecraft is one of the most profitable games on Xbox
Furthermore, in the same hearing, Stuart, while not offering indicative numbers, confirmed that “Minecraft is one of the most profitable first-party games, if not the most profitable” by Microsoft.
Precisely because of the success recorded on other platforms, according to the CFO of Xbox it wouldn’t make any sense to make it an Xbox exclusivewhich in fact represents the console with the far lower revenues overall.
During the process between Microsoft and the FTC that will probably decide the fate of the Activision Blizzard acquisition, we also discovered that there is no native PS5 version of Minecraft as Sony sent the console devkits to Mojang.
#Minecraft #generates #revenue #Nintendo #Switch #Xbox #PlayStation #combined
Leave a Reply