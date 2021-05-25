The Government of Spain recently presented its Spain 2050 Plan, a long-term plan that aims to anticipate the challenges of the future to solve them from today. It is a document of more than 600 pages that covers all kinds of topics, including works of the future. In that sense, Minecraft gardener or avatar trainer are some of the future jobs contemplated by the Spain 2050 Plan, as it has been echoed the Nintenderos portal, which has rescued a curious fragment of the document that refers to this issue.
Pedro Sánchez at the presentation of the Spain 2050 Plan. Source: eldiario.es
“This dynamic has been reproduced for centuries and nothing makes us think that it will not continue to do so in the future: new technologies will also create jobs, many of them associated with the development, management and repair of these same technologies (programmers, mechanics, remote robot operators, data scientists) and the growth of the metaverse and virtual reality. Thus, jobs such asMinecraft gardener, avatar trainer, or professional e-sports gamer”, States the Spain 2050 Plan.
As expected, social networks have not been slow to react in all kinds of ways to a text that is shocking due to its presence in an official document of the Government of Spain. In fact, some users explain that it is not so much about the jobs of the future, but rather that they are questions that you see each other today and that are becoming more and more common, especially the one that refers to the professional e-sports player. What is clear is that this section of the Spain 2050 Plan has not left anyone indifferent and that it will continue giving what to talk about in the next few dates.
