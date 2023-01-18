A new patches test of Minecraft solves one of bugs longer lasting than the game, now ten years old. In fact many did not even know that it was such. In Mojang’s game, when taking damage, the character drifts to the left. It’s been like this since 2012 and it’s been working badly ever since, actually, since he’s supposed to veer in the opposite direction of the hit he received. Thus, if an arrow hits him from behind, the character should lean forward, clearly indicating where the damage is coming from.

At the beginning of development this bug was unique to the mode multiplayerbut with the merger of multiplayer and single player in 2012 (update 1.3.1) it spread to all game modes.

The bug appeared in trackers of Minecraft in 2013, and while it’s not the oldest ever, we imagine the community will be happy to no longer have it in the game, especially after Mojang pointed it out how not to fix. But now with the patch MINECRAFT SNAPSHOT 23W03A there was a twist (Minecraft snapshots are beta patches where players can try out features that will be added to the game).

If there are no unexpected events, the game will be updated with the fix when it launches patch 1.19.4.