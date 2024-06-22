Mojang is currently testing the native version of Minecraft for PS5, something that fans of this video game have been waiting for a long time. Although it is not yet the final and is in the testing stage, it is a great step to enjoy the game on the console.

Currently the only way to play this title on the PlayStation 5 is by downloading the PS4 version. But the idea is that one based on the successor of this system can be played.

Especially that it takes advantage of the extra power of the PS5. When might the adaptation of Minecraft for this console? If things go according to plan it should be a matter of a few weeks.

If by chance you want to try it, you need the PS4 version and then access the Settings option while playing on a PlayStation 5. Then you must select Preview and you will be able to do so. This trial version includes the Tricky Trials update.

Fountain: Mojang.

Mojang recommends players make a backup of their saves before trying this backup version of Minecraft on PS5.

If someone wants to play multiplayer they will only be able to do so, at least for now, with those who have this adaptation working.

The company highlights that crossplay or cross-play with other systems will work in this version but it is something that will be enabled as the test progresses.

Mojang asks players who are testing the preview version of Minecraft for PS5 to report any errors they find.

It is in this way that thanks to your comments and proper feedback you will be able to debug and eliminate any problems before releasing the final version of the game for PlayStation 5. So if you have the opportunity to do so, try what this adaptation offers before it comes out. officially.

