The director of Warner Bros' upcoming Minecraft film adaptation wants to avoid any kind of fan reaction akin to that 'Ugly Sonic' reveal.

As a reminder, 'Ugly Sonic' was the original design for Sonic from the 2020 film, starring Jim Carrey and James Marsden. On Sonic's initial full reveal in the first trailer, many were left unimpressed (to put it mildly) by the direction the designers had gone. But even before that was concern, when posters teasing Sonic's cinematic release showed the hedgehog's oddly lithe silhouette and his nightmarish legs.

In fact, the criticism surrounding Sonic's seemingly final look was so loud, the team went back to the drawing board and redesigned the titular blue hedgehog to a less controversial model. If you need a reminder, you can see the Sonic designs in the video below.

Sonic The Hedgehog Movie Trailer Comparison – Old vs. New.

Now, the powers that be behind the upcoming Minecraft film want to avoid repeating Paramount Pictures' lapse in judgment with their own video game adaptation.

“I think anybody that does any IP, they just want to avoid an 'Ugly Sonic' situation,” Minecraft's Jared Hess told The Salt Lake Tribune. “I just can't disappoint the 10-year-olds, or they're going to murder us,” the director added, having previously told his own children to play Minecraft “endlessly.”

Hess didn't give away any major story beats for the upcoming adaptation, however he did state he was drawn to the project as it sounded like a fun challenge. “Trying to adapt something that doesn't have a story – it's an open sandbox game… I like the challenge. There's got to be a fun, ridiculous movie here. And there is,” he said. Hess' wife and co-writer Jerusha also confirmed the inclusion of square carrots.

As well as the Hess', whose previous films include Napoleon Dynamite, Lord of the Rings production designer Grant Major is also part of the Minecraft team, with filming kicking off in New Zealand.

Minecraft's cast includes Game of Thrones' Jason Momoa and Jack Black. Current suggestion is Black will play Steve on the film's release.

As for Ugly Sonic, he did finally get his day (sort of). You see, he popped up in 2022's Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers film selling signed photos at a comic convention. Good for him.