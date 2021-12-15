Although Minecraft was officially released until 2011, in 2009 we saw the first video of this title on YouTube. Since then, and for 12 years, Mojang’s work has remained at the top of this video platform. Thus, it was recently revealed that this is the first game to surpass the “trillion” of views on YouTube.

According to Ryan Wyatt, YouTube Global Game Director, Minecraft is the first video game to reach the “trillion” of views on YouTubeThanks to all the content creators who have kept Mojang’s work popular for over a decade. Here’s what Wyatt had to say:

“Being a part of the video game industry for my entire career, it’s amazing to see how Minecraft has grown since it first appeared. I remember working with SeaNanners at Machinima when he first tried Minecraft and shared it on YouTube – the appetite for Minecraft content was impressive and the fact that it continues to grow year after year is truly amazing. Minecraft has been the most watched game for many years, and seeing it reach a trillion views is a feat worthy of recognition. Congratulations to Mojang, Microsoft, and the YouTube gamer community! ”

To celebrate this great milestone, all Minecraft players will be able to download a pack of skins inspired by YouTube content creators. This content will be available for an entire year. On related issues, a rumor has it that Mojang is working on two sets of Minecraft. Similarly, this game generated more than a billion dollars just last year.

Editor’s Note:

Minecraft is a game with endless possibilities. Thus, YouTube content creators always return in some form or another to the Mojang game. It will be interesting if this title retains its popularity for another decade.

Via: YouTube