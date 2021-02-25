The arrival of updates for Xbox One games that allow you to get more out of Xbox Series X / S is something that many users look forward to. And after the plan to update Mojang’s RPG based on Minecraft Dungeons has been laid out, it’s time to enjoy it. Minecraft Dungeons update for Xbox Series X / S is here and allows you to reach 4K resolutions, and also to take advantage of 120Hz refresh rates.

In this way, the popular RPG action game based on the Minecraft universe allows it to be played at a higher resolution and performance, although obviously, each thing is part of a visual option that prioritizes one thing or another. Update 1.8.0.0 It will allow Xbox Series X owners to enjoy Minecraft Dungeons on a new level, although you know, you will have to transfer the game to the main hard drive of the console.

The update of Minecraft Dungeons for Xbox Series X and now the game allows you to choose between 4K resolution or high refresh rate of 120Hz. In the case of Xbox Series S, the game can reach 1440p and 60fps. It is allowed to play at a new level, knowing that in addition to these improvements inherent to the greater power of these hardware, it also takes advantage of the transfer speed so that loading times are minimal.

In this way, the number of Xbox Game Studios games that are updated for Xbox Series X is completed, where we have seen other games like Gears 5, Forza Horizon 4, Sea of ​​Theves or the games of the Halo saga with these types of improvements. If to this update of Minecraft Dungeons for Xbox Series X / S we add the contents that have been arriving through the season pass, of which we present our analysis, there is no doubt that this game still seeks to endure the type for a long time .

And it is an interesting moment, with what has been seen from Diablo II Resurrected or Diablo IV, the genre now has the attention of many more users. If you are an Xbox Game Pass subscriber, you can enjoy Minecraft Dungeos on Xbox consoles, PC and mobile.

