Minecraft Dungeons is a notable success, having now surpassed the 25 million players overall, on the various platforms on which it is present, but Mojang has in the meantime moved on to new projects given that support for the game, in terms of new content, is now over.

Launched five years ago, Minecraft Dungeons has so far gathered over 25 million players on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, confirming how even the spin-off projects linked to the famous Mojang franchise manage to appeal to a considerable amount of the public, even when they start as projects rather distant from the classic mechanics of the main title.

As Mojang explains in the thank you message on the result achieved, Minecraft Dungeons started as a “passion project” for a small team within the studio, with the desire to pay homage to the genre of dungeon crawlers classic but filtered in the style of Minecraft.