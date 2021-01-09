Minecraft is still one of the most influential brands in the video game industry, which is why Mojang decided to bet with Minecraft Dungeons for a proposal far removed from the construction game we were used to. It’s about a action RPG that takes advantage of the world and the classic enemies of the series to offer an adventure in the purest Diablo style.
At the level of complexity and possibilities, it is very far from the Blizzard series or the greatest exponents of the genre, but Minecraft Dungeons was a more than well received blow of fresh air to the franchise designed for Minecraft lovers looking for new experiences related to their universe. Also a good entry to the action RPG genre for amateurs.
Minecraft Dungeons Review – Xbox One
The original Minecraft Dungeons adventure that came out in the middle of last year may have been somewhat lacking in content, but over the months, its Season Pass It has been incorporating both new levels and playable news that are worth commenting now as the definitive Minecraft Dungeons experience.
So far, up to three expansions have been added: The Jungle Awakens, Spooky Winter and The Howling Heights. Three new areas that feature both new scenarios and biomes, enemies and, of course, equipment.
Treacherous biomes
In these three additional episodes the common “late motive” is to find the fragments of the orb that have spread throughout the world after the end of the original game and are corrupting the different biomes and their creatures. We will find the same simple and very accessible action RPG base of the main adventure, but we will immediately notice that it takes advantage of the change of scenarios and biomes to offer certain playable news.
They are very subtle environmental changes, like the sliding effect of ice in spooky winter or the breath of the wind in The howling peaks, small details to take into account when moving around the stage or facing some groups of enemies. It is not that they have a great impact on the gameplay, but there is a minimal intention on the part of Mojang to take advantage of the different biomes without it being a mere change of scenery.
Another detail that we will notice immediately is that the levels of the three expansions are much bigger than the original game. It is true that due to the fact that each one only has two main levels, but it is nice to find larger maps, with more things to do, secondary roads and secret places in which to access the secondary missions of each level. Much better hidden than in the main adventure.
Old enemies, new dangers
Of course, the change of biomes entails its corresponding change of enemies And perhaps, this is one of the great strengths of the proposal for these expansions. There will be no shortage of the classic Minecraft mobs that we all already know, but we will also find certain thematic enemies, such as the wizards who summon creepers in The Jungle Awakens or those who create large blocks of ice in Spooky Winter.
Each of the expansions has, how could it be otherwise, with its final boss themed with abilities specific to your biome. Three clashes not too complicated, like the rest of the game, but as we say, a more than welcome addition to a fresh and fun proposal for the whole family.
Equipped for the excursion
Each of the expansions also features new team for our character, be it weapons, armor or enchantments. In The playable awake we can find, for example, a leopard armor, while in Spooky Winter we can get hold of the wand of the magicians who invoke large pieces of ice and equip it as an enchantment.
Apart from all these novelties that the new levels bring, those players who stayed in the original game and retry this new experience will also find changes in the camp. Now there is new merchants and craftsmen in which we can get new equipment or improve the one we already have.
conclusion
The Minecraft Dungeons Hero Pass, taking into account its low price, offers a more than acceptable gaming experience that makes it worth re-dedicating a couple of afternoons to this action RPG experience within the Minecraft universe. It is not too long and does not offer major changes from the original game, but it is still just as fun And, surely, the smallest of the house will like it, who have had their first approach to the world of video games in Minecraft.
It should be remembered that Minecraft Dungeons and all its expansions are available within the catalog of Xbox Game PassSo to try this novelty from Mojang you don’t even need to buy the complete set.
