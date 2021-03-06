Here’s something we didn’t expect: Minecraft Dungeons is getting an arcade cabinet.

The colorful, fun co-op Minecraft action role-playing game has an arcade cabinet from Play Mechanix that will be released in North America, Mojang announced in a blog post. It’s called Minecraft Dungeons Arcade.

It’s a perfect fit, really – Minecraft Dungeons is a four-player co-op game, and the arcade cabinet has room for a full party. Here’s how it looks:

There are some key differences, however. This arcade version has nine levels in total, and each player only needs to focus on three specific buttons: Melee, Dodge, and Range.

Without save files, Minecraft Dungeons Arcade uses physical cards earned through each play session to retain character gear progression, such as weapons, pets, skins, and items. Every time you play the game, a card will be given that is yours to keep. There are 60 cards to collect, and each player can scan up to five cards per session with the help of a scanner positioned on top of the arcade machine.

A limited number of Minecraft Dungeons Arcade cabinets are currently being distributed across North America for testing, and more will be released later this year.

Mojang said it’s making sure the cabinets will be tested in arcades that follow local health guidelines in order to mitigate the risk of the ongoing pandemic.

Tom Phillips penned Eurogamer’s Minecraft Dungeons review, calling it “a Diablo-like that’s just deep enough”.