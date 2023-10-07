Microsoft It is a studio that basically never stops supporting the video games of its development studios, which is why some continue to have updates despite not having great popularity. However, one of its titles will be stopping receiving news because according to the developers, at this point it has already given its all, so it does not require more attention.

We are talking about Minecraft Dungeons, a title of which the last update was released in November 2022, reaching version 1.7, which has remained stable, since there have been no errors of any kind perceived by the players. Speaking precisely, the video game has reached a number of 20 million, and it seems strange that they do not want to continue providing support due to the slight increase.

It is worth mentioning that despite not having major improvements with patches, skins will continue to arrive for the characters to be used within this dungeon crawler, so players have the relief that there will not be servers turned off or something similar. Even on October 15 there will be a special stream in which news of the base game and also the spinoffs will be given.

Likewise, we must take into account that they want to give treatment to another alternate game of the franchise that was launched this year, we refer to minecraft legends, strategy experience that receives content periodically. So it is understood that for now they want to add more efforts to it, even though it has not gone well, since it is hardly talked about anymore.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: It’s a shame this is happening, but at least the servers will still be up so people can continue spending time in these random dungeons. It will be interesting to see if somehow the game grows more in terms of users.