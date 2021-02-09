Minecraft Dungeons has hit a total of 10 million players since launch in May 2020.

Mojang’s Diablo-lite spin-off is surprisingly good fun, and well worth a bash on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox One and Series S / X. It is, of course, also available via Xbox Game Pass.

To celebrate the achievement, Mojang will release a free cape and pet – items usually reserved for DLC owners – as part of the game’s next update on 24th February.

The pet in question looks like a baby pig – hey, is that Reuben from Minecraft: Story Mode?

As Mojang detailed last night, the 24th February update includes the biggest free addition to the game yet. There’s a new mode named Ancient Hunts, which are procedurally-generated jaunts through the Nether, and a new Piglin merchant in your camp where you can acquire endgame loot.

Season Pass holders for the game also get the Flames of the Nether expansion – which we detailed yesterday.