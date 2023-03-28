Dungeons & Dragons is first and foremost a franchise dedicated to board games, but its direct or indirect influence on the gaming world is undisputed. Wizards of the Coast is also investing in the world of video games and one of the chosen ways is to collaborate with Mojang for the creation of a Dungeons & Dragons DLC for Minecraft. It will be available in Spring 2023 on the Minecraft Marketplace. Below you can see the trailer.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with Wizards of the Coast to bring brand new story-driven Dungeons & Dragons DLC to Minecraft! We can’t wait for the community to dive into the game and experience a blocky reimagining of the world of D&D,” he has declared Riccardo Lenzi, Senior Producer of Mojang Studios.

The official description reads: “In this new Minecraft D&D DLC, players will be able to choose between various classes – as the barbarian or wizard – and explore five iconic locations from the Forgotten Realms, such as Candlekeep and Icewind Dale, defeating classic villains such as beholders, mimics, mindflayers and, of course, dragons!”

“This new and original adventure allows players to customize the stats of their characters and roll 20-sided dice to determine how to proceed, with fully voiced dialogue. Play with friends and have a unique D&D experience in the world of Minecraft.”

Below you can see a variety of images dedicated to the DLC of Dungeons & Dragons for Minecraft.

Tell us, what do you think of this announcement? Are you interested in this new adventure inside Minecraft?