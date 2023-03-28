During the D&D Direct Today, Wizards of the Coast and Mojang revealed Minecraft Dungeons & Dragons, the new themed expansion ready to bring all those dynamics and monsters seen in the famous role-playing game to the cube video game.

In this new DLC, players will be able to choose from the most iconic classes of the game, such as the barbarian or the wizard, and explore 5 important locations of the Forgotten Realms, such as Candlekeep And Icewind Daledefeating monsters of all kinds such as beholders, mimics, mindflayers and so on.

Also include dynamics related to the D20as well as extensive customization of characters and every detail of the game.

For the occasion, Wizards of the Coast has revealed the arrival of a third chapter of Monstrous Compendiumtotally dedicated to Minecraft creatures like the Ender Dragon.