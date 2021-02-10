Minecraft Dungeons was Mojang Studios’ bet to approach this popular universe in a different way. Converted into an action RPG, Minecraft Dungeons has managed to convince with its proposal, and its design, delving into a fast-paced adventure that has received several expansions. Now, Minecraft Dungeons celebrates its more than 10 million users giving away some content as a token of appreciation for the support received.
And it is a kind gesture, and commendable, because part of them is giving the users of the community a cape and a mascot to thank for having exceeded that round figure. More than 10 million players have entered the dungeons to fight all kinds of enemies in MInecraft Dungeons.
Credits: Mojang
These two add-ons will automatically arrive in the inventory of all players and serve as a preview of the arrival of a new DLC that will expand the adventures of Minecraft Dungeons. Flames of Nether is the next DLC that is confirmed to arrive on February 24 to all platforms on which the game was released.
Among the details that wanted to share Mojang Regarding this resounding success of Minecraft Dungeons, there are some curious statistics. It is reported, as an anecdote, that Arch-Illager has been defeated 5,934,629 times, or what Redstone Monstrosity has been defeated a total of 7,044,521 times. In total, have added more than 1141 years combining the time that users in the camp. They are spectacular records, although what can tell us the most about the success of this game is that Minecraft Dungeons has more than 10 million users.
And it is a good time to consider a new expansion, which will not be long in coming. Flames of Nether will move the adventure to new biomes until you reach the “burning heart” of the Nether. Players will be able to earn new rewards, including artifacts, weapons and equipment, as well as new hero skins and another pet, the Baby Ghast.
Minecraft Dungeons Season Pass Review
Minecraft Dungeons is available on Xbox consoles, being one of the games you can find on Xbox Game Pass, console, PC and Android.
Last updated on 2021-02-07. Prices and availability may differ from those published.SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.
