In production from March 2020, Doomed: Demons of the Nether is an adventure map of Minecraft which turns Mojang’s game into Doom. At the time of writing this news, there are a few hours left until the release and, from what we have seen, it is really off the scale.

By installing Doomed: Demons of the Nether you can in fact face a vast single player campaign with levels set on Mars, in the UAC structure, in the Foundry and in the Nether, using weapons and custom skills to face unpublished enemies and bosses. There are also videos for the cutscenes, just to show the level reached.

Sibogy, the author of Doomed: Demons of the Nether, said he was inspired by the Doom of 2016, even if he says his game is a work in itself. In short, it is not a copy / paste of that of id Software, but it will be new and fresh even for those who know it very well. Sibogy: “I didn’t want to make a 1: 1 copy because at that point it’s worth playing Doom. I implemented everything that seemed fun to me.“

It took Sibogy around 1,200 hours to make Doomed: Demons of the Nether. Some limitations of Minecraft forced him to gods cuts, such as glory kills or shooting. For the rest, he made the hitboxes, the 3D models, the artificial intelligence of the enemies and many animations from scratch.

Currently the map is ready for launch, although Sibogy would have liked to have made a standalone map for a horde mode, made up of waves of progressive force demons to take down.

Official page of Doomed: Demons of the Nether