In a curious insight into the ongoing process between the FTC and Microsoft, it emerged that the cause of the lack of a PS5 version Of Minecraft would be to be found in Sony fails to send devkits to Mojang, Microsoft’s first-party team.

As reported by Phil Spencer, questioned during the trial on the lack of an optimized PS5 version of Minecraft, the head of Xbox explained that “Sony was reluctant to send us the PlayStation devkits… this caused developmental delay of Minecraft in that version”.

On the other hand, Spencer noted that “there is already a version of Minecraft that works on PS5”. At this point the FTC attorney pointed out that that’s just the PS4 version which runs in backwards compatibility.

Curiously, as also pointed out by Digital Foundry’s John Linneman, Minecraft does not have an officially optimized version not even for Xbox Series X|Sbut it seems that Spencer strangely didn’t point this out, which would have made the whole argument rather futile.

A backstory has also emerged about Minecraft Dungeons, which was initially intended as an exclusive game for Xbox and PC, at least in an early planning phase, but has since been released on all platforms.