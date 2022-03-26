The Minecraft Championship is an event of some importance for the Mojang game community, so it can be very interesting to know start date and time of the new edition, theMCC 20which will return today, March 26, 2022, at 21:00 Italian time.

The MCC 20 arrives after a break of 3 months compared to the previous edition, but should maintain the same set-up seen in the MCC 19, proposing various challenges among the most well-known content creators focused on Minecraft.

Minecraft stars in MCC 20

It will be possible to see them engaged in challenges on Grid Runners, Parkour Tag, Survival Games and much more.

This is obviously an event for great Minecraft fans, hardly of great interest for those who do not follow the scene of content creators related to the Mojang game, but for those who fall into the category it could be an event not to be missed.

In the MCC 20 edition, among the most notable guests are TommyInnit, WilburSoot, InTheLittleWood, CaptainSparklez and various others who will return to compete in various rather bizarre game options within the Minecraft Championship. As for the game in question, we recall that last month the collaboration between Minecraft and Street Fighter with themed content was staged, while there are rumors about a possible new spin-off game in development by Blackbird Interactive.