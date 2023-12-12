Mojang announced the Universal New Year's Celebration For Minecraftwhich will lead to a series of special events within the game, all themed with the famous studio's film productions in the coming days.
The celebrations will begin on December 18 and will continue until January 8, 2024allowing you to take part in various events and being able to obtain special items and themed customizations, as well as various discounts.
As for the latter, there are discounts of up to 75% on the contents of the Minecraft Marketplace, in particular for the sets dedicated to How to Train Your Dragon, Minions and Jurassic World, but not only.
Discounts, free content and special events
The three packages will be offered at a discount for three weeks in the next period, as we see in the list:
- How to Train Your Dragon DLC – December 18th to 24th
- Minions DLC – December 25th to 31st
- Jurassic World DLC – January 1 to 8, 2024
From December 18th to January 8th it will also be possible to obtain a free item of the Character Creator Series and there will be space for a 4-day live event within that time frame, with more details to be announced later.
The event in question will beUniversal Studios Eventwhich will allow you to take a sort of tour of characters, settings and elements typical of Universal's classic productions.
At this point we await further information from Mojang, while we remember that the winning piece of furniture in the previous editions dedicated to new creatures was the Armadillo.
