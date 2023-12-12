Mojang announced the Universal New Year's Celebration For Minecraftwhich will lead to a series of special events within the game, all themed with the famous studio's film productions in the coming days.

The celebrations will begin on December 18 and will continue until January 8, 2024allowing you to take part in various events and being able to obtain special items and themed customizations, as well as various discounts.

As for the latter, there are discounts of up to 75% on the contents of the Minecraft Marketplace, in particular for the sets dedicated to How to Train Your Dragon, Minions and Jurassic World, but not only.