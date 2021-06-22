It seems that the celebrations for the 30th anniversary of Sonic the Hedgehog will not stop with an encyclopedia and a remastering of a Wii game, since the iconic SEGA character has come to Minecraft by means of a DLC, which is already available.

At this time you can already purchase additional content for Minecraft, which allows us to tour Green Hill Island and Chemical Plant Zone, and just as if it were a 3D game of this character, but without all the problems usually present in Sonic titles.

It’s Sonic’s turn to be yeeted into Minecraft. pic.twitter.com/0iHWFWTKnh – Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) June 22, 2021

Along with the arrival of Amy, Tails, Shadow and Knuckles, a special server full of minigames and other special activities will be created. The arrival of this additional content will be announced at a later date on the official account of Minecraft On twitter. Finally, in the Marketplace you can find a free item for the character creator.

Via: Sonic the Hedgehog