New day, new rug pull by NFT (Non Fungible Token) for Minecraftallegedly perpetrated earlier this week by Blockverse. This is an on-chain Ethereum NFT that allows for a P2E (Play-to-Earn) unique on Minecraft.

To learn more about NFTs, what they are and what advantages they give, you can read our in-depth analysis. Regarding Minecraftwe are talking about a PvP (Player-vs-Player) server with restricted access to those who possessed a relevant token.

Enthusiasm for Blockverse’s NFTs was skyrocketing – the initial supply of 10,000 NFT at the price of 0.05 ETHequivalent to approx € 114 each reportedly would go sold out in less than 8 minutes. A few days later, however, the creators of the project have deleted their website, Discord server and game server, leading to the disappearance of all money spent by users.

This is a substantial sum of money: the initial sale of the NFT supply reached i 500 ETHcorresponding to approx € 1,143,155 (and over $ 1.2 million). Second NFT Ethicswhich keeps track of all the offenses related to the blockchain on Twitter, to this sum must also be added others 792 ETHequivalent to approx € 1,810,607 (i.e. nearly $ 2 million), resulting from secondary sales.

These are sales made by buyers of the original Blockverse 10,000 NFTs, which they sold to other users. Blockverse owners also make money a percentage on each secondary sale. Second OpenSea sales at this time have reached 794 ETH.

After three days of silence, the founders of Blockverse resurfaced on Twitter, to apologize and motivate their actions. They claimed that everything was done legitimately and that it was fine. According to what they said, after the launch of the NFTs on Minecrafthave continued to work to develop and expand Blockverse.

However, shortly after NFT’s first round of sales sold out, the team started receiving complaints with regard to “gas fees”, the cost of the service for the generation, purchase and sale of NFTs, according to which the player’s skills were too high and inadequate on the Minecraft. Additionally, the lack of utility for the game-generated $ DIAMOND tokens was stressed. The creators stated: