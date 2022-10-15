Minecraft will soon receive a new DLC, dedicated in this case to Batman and to the characters of his narrative universe: introduced by the legendary Jim Lee, the trailer of the package also reveals his exit dateset for 18 October.

In short, news continue to arrive from today’s Minecraft Live 2022, in this case with downloadable content that will allow us to take on the role of the dark Knight and explore the streets of Gothamonce again threatened by hordes of unscrupulous criminals.

As seen in the videowe will be able to control not only Batman but also other members of the bat-family, from Robin to Batgirl, ride aboard the Batmobile, use the grappling hook and face villains such as the Joker, Penguin, Harley Quinn, the Riddler and more.

Speaking of the universe created by Mojang, a few minutes ago a trailer was released with the release period of Minecraft Legends, the new voxel-based strategic action experience.