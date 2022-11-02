Mojang Studio has announced a partnership with Burberry for Minecraft, which has resulted in a free DLC already available on the Minecraft Marketplace, along with the limited edition capsule collection. The Burberry: Freedom to Go Beyond DLC allows players to take on the role of a modern day explorer aiming to restore harmony to the four element-inspired kingdoms. Each explorer can dress up with 15 Burberry skins that reflect the style of the popular Anglo-Saxon brand. Designed in collaboration with Minecraft creator partner Blockception, the DLC is packed with creative references to the Burberry brand. By connecting the digital and physical worlds, Burberry and Minecraft encourage communities to express themselves not only in the game, but also with the capsule collection that will be available on Burberry.com and in select physical stores. The capsule collection includes items for men and women, including Burberry icons, from the Trench Waterloo and the Car Coat to sweatshirts, with and without hood, to hats and scarves with the logo print. These garments are embellished with virtual landscape scenes, Minecraft Creeper creature graphics and pixelated reproductions of the Thomas Burberry monogram embellished with floral embroidery.