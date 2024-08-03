The Nintendo eShop charts are dominated by Minecraft and Among Us: the two games prove to be blockbusters that are truly difficult to surpass, and the excellent debut of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate didn’t last long.

Minecraft Nintendo Switch Sports Among Us Stardew Valley Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition Nickelodeon All Star Brawl Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

With over 300 million copies sold, Minecraft needs little introduction, and as we know the Nintendo Switch version of the Mojang title It has been at the top of the charts since its debutwhich happened some time ago now.

In the general classification In second place we find Nintendo Switch Sportsperhaps due to some promotion, while the aforementioned Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate dropped to sixth place.