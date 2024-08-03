The Nintendo eShop charts are dominated by Minecraft and Among Us: the two games prove to be blockbusters that are truly difficult to surpass, and the excellent debut of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate didn’t last long.
- Minecraft
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Among Us
- Stardew Valley
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate
- Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition
- Nickelodeon All Star Brawl
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
With over 300 million copies sold, Minecraft needs little introduction, and as we know the Nintendo Switch version of the Mojang title It has been at the top of the charts since its debutwhich happened some time ago now.
In the general classification In second place we find Nintendo Switch Sportsperhaps due to some promotion, while the aforementioned Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate dropped to sixth place.
The digital ranking
Moving on instead to the ranking of games available only in digital formatas mentioned, in first place is Among Us, followed by Stardew Valley and Splintered Fate, while completing the top 5 we find The Last Campfire and Ultimate Chicken Horse.
- Among Us
- Stardew Valley
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate
- The Last Campfire
- Ultimate Chicken Horse
- Little Kitty, Big City
- A Little to the Left
- Hollow Knight
- SNK Vs. Capcom: SVC Chaos
- siMarket Supermarket Simulator
Noteworthy among the new entries of the week is the fighting game SNK Vs. Capcom: SVC Chaos, back on PC, PS4 and Nintendo Switch with netcode rollback and therefore a focus on online multiplayer modes.
