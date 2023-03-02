Minecraft may soon receive the world editoror a tool that could allow players to modify different aspects of the game world, through a rather simple and intuitive interface, based on what seems to emerge from a short leaked video on Twitter.

To report it is Roger Badgerman, who has also dealt with some leaks in the videogame field in the past. It is not known how he could have come into possession of it, but in the tweet visible below the user in question claims that the world editor currently in development at Mojang is visible.

Based on what we can see, it appears to be a system with ainterface large but rather simple to use, which allows you to quickly modify the blocks and create large structures that occupy various amounts of space, changing the layout of the game world and other characteristics.

Something similar already exists in the Java version of Minecraft, through specially built mods, but this would instead be an official tool from Mojang, which should be included within the version Bedrock of Minecraft on PC and consoles.

The arrival of a world editor of this kind would also mean a considerable simplification in the construction of user-created content: many of the worlds and packages sold within the Minecraft marketplace are built in the Java version and then ported to the Bedrock version, but with a world editor directly in this latest version it would certainly save time, as well as allowing you to create many different customizations even by any user.

In the meantime, we’ve seen some features of Minecraft’s massive 1.20 update coming soon.