In common, in theory, Minecraft is DOOM they should only have a subjective view. In the first we make our way through the tide of cubes that make up the game world, while in the second we dig into the bowels… of our enemies, between a punch, a bullet and the occasional chainsaw.

For such a simple basic premise, it is normal that the shooter born (with a lot of blood) from the minds of ID Software has become the basic test for a CPU. “Can spin DOOM?”Is the question that has been answered in clocks, ATMs, pregnancy tests and even the blessed light bulbs.

Apparently, however, this experimentation was not enough and we have come to ask ourselves if Minecraft could spin DOOM. The answer would be no, but that hasn’t stopped the Reddit user XeKyT0811 to proclaim, in his best imitation of Gene Wilder, that “it can be done!“

The result is under your eyes, and recreates with 100% more pixels the carnage with which the soft reboot of the 2016 saga immediately set the record straight. Not happy with the simple fidelity to the over-the-top tones of one of the best creations of Bethesda, XeKyT0811 has seen fit to reproduce the weapons.

The comments to the post have indulged in noting how much more “violent” has been done Minecraft with the arrival of this latest content pack. We may have omitted, in fact, that although it is a fan creation this voxel reinterpretation of John Romero’s hell available and playable.

We don’t know what the reaction of Microsoft, but now that the wedding with Bethesda has provided us with a rich buffet at E3 we do not exclude that the giant in green does not pick up the ball, or rather the bouquet, on the leap. After all, the so-called “mash-up packs” of Minecraft are already several: if there is one of Halo, why not one for the original space marine?

More officially, the latest additions to the cubic world of Minecraft were the characters of Sonic.