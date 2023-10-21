Minecraft continues, in some way, to carry forward its own narrative from update to update, as demonstrated by this new one trailer titled “A Tale of Two Friends”.

There history Minecraft isn’t told much in the game itself, but it can now count on a very extensive and detailed lore, thanks above all to the material that was created to accompany the video game.

To enrich this narrative substratum, Mojang periodically publishes some videos that can help enrich the narrative world of Minecraft.

In this case it is a particular animation in the classic cube style of the game, which tells the story of a dromedary and a sniffer who find themselves in a rather complicated situation.