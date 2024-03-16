The 24w11a Snapshot of Minecraft brought one into the game new weaponwhich will subsequently be introduced in the standard version of Bedrock for all users: this is the clubalso visible in the video below.

It doesn't often happen that new weapons are introduced in Minecraft: beyond the variations based on the different materials, the arsenal has remained almost constant for a long time, therefore a new introduction of this type represents a novelty of considerable importance, at least as regards the “canon” of the game.

With the launch of the Snapshot 24w11a on Java and the 1.20.80.22 update from Bedrock, the sledgehammer arrives, destined to represent an important new tool in Minecraft.

Based on what emerged from the Snapshot, the bat is created by the union of theHeavy Core and Breeze Rodwith the latter being able to be used to increase the weapon's durability.