There may be a new project based on Minecrafta spin-off game of the series, in development by the team Blackbird Interactivewho previously collaborated on the creation of Minecraft Earth with Mojang, therefore with some experience in the sector.

There is no official information yet, but this rumor is launched by Jez Corden, a Windows Central reporter, on the Xbox Two podcast he leads alongside “Rand at Thor”. In the new episode of this, Corden has launched this very suggestive rumor, especially because it concerns one of the most famous and popular videogame brands in the world.

Blackbird Interactive previously worked on Minecraft Earth, the mobile spin-off based on augmented reality that was then closed also due to the crisis resulting from the Covid pandemic, which practically blocked a game focused on moving outdoors completely. .

However, it is doubtful that Blackbird at this point has some experience with matters relating to Minecraft and could therefore be a good resource to use on another alternative project, considering that Mojang is always deeply committed to updating and managing the game. principal.

Moreover, it would be one of the two Minecraft spin-offs which according to Jez Corden are currently being worked on at Mojang, or in collaboration with other teams. Although these are still rumors, we remember that Corden is usually quite reliable when it comes to matters relating to Microsoft, having shown a considerable closeness to the topic in question.