Mojang is working particularly on wolves Of Minecraftso much to have in development 8 different types of the mob in question which should be made available soon on the Bedrock version of the game, each characterized by a different appearance and some peculiar characteristics.
The issue was explored in depth in a new post on the official Minecraft blog, where the developers presented the different types of wolves in the works, intended to evolve this particular category of animals in the world of the Mojang game.
Such releases are coming soon testing in the Beta Edition version of Bedrock and also on the Java Edition through snapshots, with a definitive launch expected in the next period for all users of the standard edition.
Names and places of the 8 types of wolves arriving
We start from the Pale Wolf, or the white wolf that takes up the classic “Zero” typology and can be found in biome of the taiga, among the expanses of grass and the few trees present in this area, but it will no longer be the only visible type.
So let's see all the types of wolves foreseen and where these can be found in the world of Minecraft:
- Pale Wolf, the classic white wolf in the taiga biome
- Rusty Wolf, the rusty brown wolf, in the jungle
- Spotted Wolf, the spotted wolf, which can be found in the savannah
- Black Wolf, the elegant black wolf, found in the conifers of the taiga
- Striped Wolf, the striped wolf, will be found in the woods of the wooded badlands
- Snowy Wolf, the white snow wolf, will be found in the mountainous regions of the snowy groves
- Ashen Wolf, the gray wolf, will always be found in the coldest areas with the presence of snow, on the border with the taiga
- Woods Wolf, the wood wolf, will be found in the forest biome
- Chestnut Wolf, with a particular grey-brown colour, will be found in some areas of the taiga near spruce and fir trees
In addition to these typologies, Mojang is working on a greater one armor customization for wolves, with the possibility of painting them and changing some characteristics.
Recently, we've seen support for mods across all platforms, and a new mob with the big 1.21 update coming to Minecraft.
