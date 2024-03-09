Mojang is working particularly on wolves Of Minecraftso much to have in development 8 different types of the mob in question which should be made available soon on the Bedrock version of the game, each characterized by a different appearance and some peculiar characteristics.

The issue was explored in depth in a new post on the official Minecraft blog, where the developers presented the different types of wolves in the works, intended to evolve this particular category of animals in the world of the Mojang game.

Such releases are coming soon testing in the Beta Edition version of Bedrock and also on the Java Edition through snapshots, with a definitive launch expected in the next period for all users of the standard edition.