As scheduled, Minecraft He obtained today, June 7, 2023L’update 1.20 Trails and Taleswhich brings with it several innovations for the famous Mojang game, as also demonstrated by the launch trailer.

The release date was announced last month and has been met, with the new update available today for the popular Mojang title on PC and consoles. There are so many new features introduced with this update, which is defined as one of the biggest seen so far for Minecraft.

New ones have been introduced mobs and creatures such as Sniffers and camels, but not only: the setting has been enriched with the addition of a new biome characterized by cherry blossoms, as well as bamboo plants, with related blocks and materials that can be used for construction and crafting.

Other innovations concern the objects included in the general catalogue, such as the possibility of inserting signs and signs of various types. The most interesting introduction is probably theArcheologywhich will allow players to find new items such as mystery blocks that must be cleaned using special archaeologist brushes to reveal parts of archaeological finds that can be combined with each other, as previously reported.