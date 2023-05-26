Mojang and Microsoft have finally announced the release date for theTrails and Tales update Of Minecrafti.e. theupdate 1.20 which was long overdue and started showing itself already through snapshots, arriving in full form on June 7, 2023.

This is an update with free and automatic download, which introduces several new features on the famous Mojang title. You can get to know him better by reading the post on the official Minecraft blogbut various characteristics had already emerged in recent months, revealed in a progressive manner.

Just a few days ago we had seen the trailer on Sniffer and the new biome, or one of the mobs introduced in this version as well as a new setting inspired by Japanese cherry blossoms, but these are just some of the elements added with this update.

The most interesting introduction is probably theArcheologywhich will allow players to find new items such as mystery blocks that must be cleaned using special archaeologist brushes to reveal parts of archaeological finds that can be combined with each other, as previously reported.

In addition to this there will be various innovations regarding armor and customizations, bamboo woods and derived materials, rafts to be built, shields with emblems, insignia and many other expected innovations, in addition to camels that add to the fauna of the game. After pre-release 1, therefore, Trails and Tales will finally be available from June 7th.