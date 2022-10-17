The Minecraft Live 2022 has brought with it several innovations, as it was legitimate to expect, including the announcement of the big update scheduled for 2023, which is currently called simply Minecraft 1.20 and which will contain various new content like camels.

Contrary to what usually happens, Mojang hasn’t announced a precise title for the next Minecraft update nor a complete list of features. Considering the difficulty that the team has recently encountered in respecting the release dates and the organization announced for updates to the game, this round has decided to limit itself to a more vague hint of the news coming, waiting for a name more precise about the update and a more detailed program.

In any case, the news shown during the presentation and visible in the video above are many. Minecraft 1.20 is expected to arrive in the course of 2023 and bring with them several interesting news for the game world. One of these, which the developers focused on during the presentation event, is represented by camels: the animals will obviously have the classic style of Minecraft creatures but will still remember their real counterparts also as regards the habitat in which they are will find.

Among the features we find the possibility of making large jumps and the fact of being able to carry two people together. Among the other novelties there are also new signs to hang, chiseled bookcases and the possibility of carrying out the crafting with bamboo. This will introduce new buildable items to the Minecraft world, including rafts made from bamboo.

The new mob that will be introduced, emerged as the winner from the voting open to the public, will be Sniffer. It is a creature that was part of the Minecraft overworld ecosystem but which has gone extinct, at least until now. With the introduction of the new mob, players will be able to find and heal the eggs until they hatch to release the animal in question, which can otherwise be very useful for finding certain types of seeds.

Several new skins are planned, in addition to the Batman DLC announced during the Minecraft Live, while during the event we also saw the new trailer with the release period of Minecraft Legends.